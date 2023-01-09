Officer sent to hospital, 2 others examined after “unidentified substance” found

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One Corrections Officer was sent to the hospital and two others were examined after an “unidentified substance” was found in a suspect’s personal belongings.

Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells tells 13 NEWS that just after 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Communications Center received an emergency call from the Osage Co. Jail.

Sheriff Wells said the call reported that three Corrections Officers had experienced tingling and numbness in their extremities, drowsiness and dizziness. About an hour and a half before the call, he said a deputy had arrested a suspect when illegal drugs were found during a vehicle stop and brought them in to be booked into jail.

During the booking process, Wells indicated that an unidentified substance was found in the personal effects of the suspect. He said EMS was called and all three officers were examined.

Wells noted that one officer was taken to the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus hospital for further evaluation and was later released. The other two officers did not need further assessment.

As of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, the Sheriff said all three officers have not reported any further symptoms. He said the substance has been sent to the toxicology lab at the Kansas Bureau of Investigation for identification and he awaits those results.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.