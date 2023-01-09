Moran to tour southern border day after President Biden makes first appearance

One day after President Joe Biden’s first visit to the southern border in office, Kansas Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) will make an appearance as well.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

Sen. Moran - a ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science, with jurisdiction over the Department of Justice - says he will also visit El Paso, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 9. The move follows President Joe Biden’s first official visit to the city and as he meets with Mexican and Canadian leaders to discuss policy and a more collaborative North America.

“There is a humanitarian, public health and national security crisis at our southern border,” Moran said. “I look forward to learning more about the challenges our border agents are facing and the steps that can be taken to start solving this crisis.”

Moran noted that he is set to join a bipartisan group of senators that will tour various border points, meet with U.S. Border Patrol and Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations, tour Border Patrol processing centers and meet with nonprofit leaders, local government leaders and local law enforcement personnel.

