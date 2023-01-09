Monday forecast: Unseasonably warm to start the workweek

Tracking a chance of rain and snow Wednesday night
Highs in the mid 50s today under a mostly sunny sky
Highs in the mid 50s today under a mostly sunny sky
By Josh Duncan
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:57 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be very nice for early January with highs in the mid 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds could be a bit breezy at 5 to 15 mph out of the southwest. Lows should be in the mid to upper 20s tonight.

Even warmer temperatures are on the way for Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s to near 60°. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph. Wednesday may be slightly cooler with highs in the low 50s as clouds increase ahead of an approaching storm system.

Scattered rain showers are expected to develop Wednesday evening. As colder air moves in overnight, the precipitation could mix with or change to snow before ending early Thursday morning. Amounts look to be light at this time.

The end of the workweek will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s Thursday and Friday. However, temperatures are forecast to warm back up over the weekend.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)

Today: Mostly sunny. High 54. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 28. Winds light and variable.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 56. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 31. Winds light and variable.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. High 50. Winds NE at 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Scattered rain showers, possibly mixing with or changing to light snow after midnight. Low 31. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 40. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

