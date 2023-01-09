Law Enforcement rolling up sleeves for Blue Blood Drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 44 units of blood today were given as part of the Blue Blood Drive hosted by the Red Cross and Concerns of Police Survivors, or COPS. Linda Bohlender with COPS says this year’s Blue Blood Drive was a success.

“This is our 4th or 5th year doing this event and it’s always very successful, we meet our goal with the number of pints that we’ve set to get,” said Bohlender.

COPS provides support for families, friends and co-workers of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty and every law enforcement official knows how important a pint of blood is in an emergency.

“We are all survivors of law enforcement officers that have been killed in the line of duty,” said Bohlender. “So, we understand the need for blood in emergency situations, that blood isn’t available than our officers are at a bigger risk. That’s just one of the really extreme reasons why it’s important to us, but not only for police officers but for anybody in the community who might need a donation at anytime.”

Donating whole blood can take between 5-10 minutes while other types of blood donations can take as long as 30 minutes. Either way, the blood you give can save up to 3 lives. That’s why officer Jana Harden with the Topeka Police Department says she gave blood.

“Of course I enjoy my job and I enjoy the responsibility of protecting lives,” said Harden, “but this is a simple way to save a number of lives, most of whom I will never know, but it’s something that is easy for us to do and today is for COPS and it’s a great organization that I love to be apart of.”

The blood supply recently has been in decline, as expected for this time of year, making the demand for blood remain high. So don’t let a fear of needles get in your way to making a difference.

These guys are great,” said Harden. “The needle didn’t hardly make a difference. It’s pretty easy, they make it easy and they take care of you and there’s snacks!”

“It’s just a chance to honor those in our community and our police officers,” said Bohlender.

The next Red Cross blood drive in Topeka is scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, at the Topeka Collegiate School from 9am to 3pm. Signups are not opened yet, but you can always schedule an appointment to give blood at either the Red Cross or the Community Blood Center.

People who donated were entered into a drawing for Super Bowl tickets. The drive was held at the Law Enforcement Center in Topeka from 10am to 4pm Monday, January 9th.

