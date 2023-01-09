KHP warns Topekans to not be alarmed of inaugural cannon blast

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of the Capital City have been warned that sounds of a cannon blast will ring across Topeka on inauguration morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol warned Topekans on Monday morning, Jan. 9, that they should not be alarmed when a cannon is fired at the State House Grounds for the inauguration of Governor Laura Kelly for her second term.

KHP noted that there is no known threat to life or property associated with the blast that will be heard later this morning.

This is among many of the events being held Monday in honor of Gov. Kelly’s reelection. The festivities started Sunday night with the Inaugural Ball.

