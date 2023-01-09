KHP warns Topekans to not be alarmed of inaugural cannon blast

FILE - Kansas State House
FILE - Kansas State House(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of the Capital City have been warned that sounds of a cannon blast will ring across Topeka on inauguration morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol warned Topekans on Monday morning, Jan. 9, that they should not be alarmed when a cannon is fired at the State House Grounds for the inauguration of Governor Laura Kelly for her second term.

KHP noted that there is no known threat to life or property associated with the blast that will be heard later this morning.

This is among many of the events being held Monday in honor of Gov. Kelly’s reelection. The festivities started Sunday night with the Inaugural Ball.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
After gunshot victim dies, Topeka Police open homicide investigation
FILE
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
FILE
Man rushed to Topeka hospital after Highway 24 crash near St. George
Billy Dupree
KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case
FILE
Kansas Supreme Court orders hospital to hand over electronic records

Latest News

Officials prepare the Kansas Statehouse for Gov. Kelly's second inauguration on Jan. 9, 2023.
Topekans gear up for Inauguration Day in the Capital City
Emporia Police Dept. cruiser.
Emporia New Year’s Eve hotel disturbance suspect wanted in Colorado
FILE
Concordia Police investigate after college’s ATM broken into, damaged
Law enforcement appreciation day
Celebration held Monday in Topeka for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
FILE
Water main break forces closure of downtown Topeka street