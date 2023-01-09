Junction City man arrested in connection to February homicide in Aggieville

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Almost a year later, another arrest has been made in connection to the murder of Joshua Wardi in Aggieville in February 2022.

The Riley County Police Department has announced that around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Jordan Prather, 24, of Junction City, was arrested by the Junction City Police Department in connection to a February 2022 homicide. He was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

RCPD indicated that Prather was arrested in connection with the homicide of Joshua Wardi on Feb. 5, 2022.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation says three officers with RCPD had worked in the police substation in Aggieville when gunshots were heard. They also saw an armed man nearby who ran from the area.

KBI noted that the two officers chased the man on foot while a third remained with the shooting victim to attempt to give first aid. The victim was later identified as Wardi, 21, of Fort Riley.

Preliminary information found that as the armed men ran, one of them, later identified as Tremelle Montgomery, 19, of Fort Riley, turned the corner onto 12th St. During the chase, an RCPD officer fired two shots at Montgomery which hit him in the leg and caused him to stop part of the way down the block - between Moro and Laramie St.

Officers said they secured a handgun from the scene and provided medical assistance to Montgomery. No law enforcement officials were injured during the incident.

KBI noted that Montgomery was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan where he was later sent to a hospital in Topeka.

The resulting investigation found that earlier on Friday night, Wardi and Montgomery had been patrons of the same bar in Aggieville. Later, while visiting outside in separate groups, they exchanged some heated words.

Later, witnesses told officials that Montgomery pulled out a gun and shot Wardi.

RCPD has not released any information about Prather’s involvement in the crime.

