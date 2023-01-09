Interfaith service kicks off Gov. Laura Kelly’s inauguration events on Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders from several religious groups took part in an interfaith service Monday morning at the Statehouse, kicking off the inauguration celebration for Gov. Laura Kelly.

The service started shortly after 9 a.m. in the Old Supreme Court Room on the third floor of the Statehouse.

Around 75 people attended the event, which featured comments by Kelly, Lt. Gov. David Toland and representatives of several faith groups in Kansas.

Among those scheduled to speak were Bishop David Wilson, of the Topeka-based Great Plains Conference of the United Methodist Church; Bishop Cathleen Bascom, of the Episcopal Diocese of Kansas, also based in Topeka; Imam Omar Hazim, of the Islamic Center of Topeka; Rabbi Moti Rieber, of Kansas Interfaith Action; the Rev. Rachael Pryor, of the United Church of Christ in Junction City; and Sister Therese Bangert, of the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth.

Also speaking was the Rev. Tobias Schlingensiepen, senior minister of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Topeka, who was elected in November to the Kansas House of Representatives, where he will begin serving his first term as a Democrat during the 2023 legislative session.

