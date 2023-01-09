Interfaith service kicks off Gov. Laura Kelly’s inauguration events on Monday

Representatives of several religious groups took part in an interfaith service Monday morning...
Representatives of several religious groups took part in an interfaith service Monday morning at the Statehouse, kicking off Gov. Laura Kelly's inauguration festivities.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders from several religious groups took part in an interfaith service Monday morning at the Statehouse, kicking off the inauguration celebration for Gov. Laura Kelly.

The service started shortly after 9 a.m. in the Old Supreme Court Room on the third floor of the Statehouse.

Around 75 people attended the event, which featured comments by Kelly, Lt. Gov. David Toland and representatives of several faith groups in Kansas.

Among those scheduled to speak were Bishop David Wilson, of the Topeka-based Great Plains Conference of the United Methodist Church; Bishop Cathleen Bascom, of the Episcopal Diocese of Kansas, also based in Topeka; Imam Omar Hazim, of the Islamic Center of Topeka; Rabbi Moti Rieber, of Kansas Interfaith Action; the Rev. Rachael Pryor, of the United Church of Christ in Junction City; and Sister Therese Bangert, of the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth.

Also speaking was the Rev. Tobias Schlingensiepen, senior minister of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Topeka, who was elected in November to the Kansas House of Representatives, where he will begin serving his first term as a Democrat during the 2023 legislative session.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
After gunshot victim dies, Topeka Police open homicide investigation
FILE
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
Billy Dupree
KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case
FILE
Man rushed to Topeka hospital after Highway 24 crash near St. George
FILE
Kansas Supreme Court orders hospital to hand over electronic records

Latest News

FILE
Officer sent to hospital, 2 others examined after “unidentified substance” found
On Jan. 21, 2022, the Kansas Supreme Court upheld the 2002 capital murder convictions and...
U.S. Supreme Court denies appeals of Kansas men sentenced to death
FILE
Eudora man arrested after alleged drunken crash into Gambino’s Pizza
FILE
Junction City man arrested in connection to February homicide in Aggieville