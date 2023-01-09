Higgins agrees to contract extension with Emporia State

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Garin Higgins will be staying on the Hornet sideline for the foreseeable future.

The university and Higgins have agreed to a Letter of Intent as a basis for conditions for an employment contract to follow. This is the first multi-year employment contract in Emporia State Athletics history. With the agreement Coach Higgins is secured through at least the 2025 season, the longest term available under the Kansas Board of Regents.

“This multi-year contract, along with upcoming investments in our facilities and the overall program, are a direct reflection of our commitment to building a first-class athletic program that Hornet fans can be proud of for years to come,” Athletic Director David Spafford said.

Higgins ranks second in career wins at Emporia State behind stadium namesake Fran Welch’s 115 wins from 1928-54. He has a 148-86 record in 20 seasons as a head coach with a 97-77 record in 15 seasons at his alma mater. This season Higgins led Emporia State to a 9-3 record capped by winning the Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl. It is the ninth nine-win season in Emporia State’s 124 seasons of playing football and Higgins has been the head coach for five of them.

“I am very thankful for President Hush and David Spafford and their commitment to this program and our entire staff,” said Higgins. “Coaching at my alma mater is a dream come true. Coaching in the MIAA, the best Division II conference in the country, is a true test. Our administration has seen what we have done over the past ten years and are committed to helping us continue in the future.”

