Governor Kelly celebrates reelection, beginning of 2nd term with Inaugural Ball

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 1,000 people showed up for Governor Kelly’s Inaugural ball Sunday night at the Stormont Vail Events Center ahead of swearing-in ceremony Monday.

The night’s affair had all the makings of a special evening, from dining to dancing.

Oscar-winning filmmaker and Kansas native Kevin Willmott served as the master of ceremonies.

Among many other notable guests were newly elected Attorney General Kris Kobach, Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt, Lt. Governor David Toland, and of course, Governor Laura Kelly herself.

Many of the speakers at the event touted what the Governor was able to accomplish in her first four years leading the state.

One speaker asked the question of whether or not Kansas was better off now than it was four years ago.

“There can be one answer to that question, Kansas is better off today. Ladies and gentlemen, please raise your glasses to Governor Laura Kelly,” the speaker said.

Before she was elected Governor of Kansas in 2018, Kelly was a member of the Kansas senate from 2005 to 2018, where she was elected Senate minority whip.

