Eudora man arrested after alleged drunken crash into Gambino’s Pizza

2 employees severely injured
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Eudora man was arrested after he allegedly drunkenly crashed into the front of Gambino’s Pizza and severely injured two employees.

The Eudora Police Department says that just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, officials responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed into Gambino’s Pizza at 1402 Church St.

When officials arrived, they said they found a red Chevrolet pickup truck driven by a 47-year-old man had crashed into the front of the business and caused serious damage to the infrastructure.

EPD indicated that the driver was arrested and booked into the Douglas Co. Jail. The Douglas Co. Booking Report indicates that Richard Craig Nettles, 47, of Eudora, was booked into jail on reckless driving and driving under the influence.

Officials also noted that two employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash. Both sustained serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. They were both rushed to Overland Park Regional Hospital for treatment.

Nettles is no longer confined to the jail as his $1,150 bond has been posted.

