Emporia New Year’s Eve hotel disturbance suspect wanted in Colorado

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who told officers he had explosives on him and then made them chase him around an Emporia hotel may have other legal challenges to worry about.

KVOE reports that Adam Nicklaus Lacer-D’Angelo was arrested on New Year’s Eve after an alleged incident at the Best Western in Emporia at 2836 W 18th Ave. on New Year’s Eve. He alleged to officials that he had explosives in his possession before he led them on a foot chase through the hotel before he was subdued and arrested.

While officials indicated that Lacer-D’Angelo did not have any explosives in his possession during the incident. He was booked into the Lyon Co. Jail on interference with law enforcement, criminal damage and theft.

However, that may be the least of his legal challenges. KVOE indicated that Lacer’D’Angelo was also listed as a fugitive from justice after an alleged incident in Colorado in 2021. He is accused of two counts of assault on a peace officer - including one while in custody - and trespassing.

Lacer-D’Angelo has been scheduled for an extradition hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.

