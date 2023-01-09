Emporia New Year’s Eve hotel disturbance suspect wanted in Colorado

Emporia Police Dept. cruiser.
Emporia Police Dept. cruiser.(Emporia Police Dept.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who told officers he had explosives on him and then made them chase him around an Emporia hotel may have other legal challenges to worry about.

KVOE reports that Adam Nicklaus Lacer-D’Angelo was arrested on New Year’s Eve after an alleged incident at the Best Western in Emporia at 2836 W 18th Ave. on New Year’s Eve. He alleged to officials that he had explosives in his possession before he led them on a foot chase through the hotel before he was subdued and arrested.

While officials indicated that Lacer-D’Angelo did not have any explosives in his possession during the incident. He was booked into the Lyon Co. Jail on interference with law enforcement, criminal damage and theft.

However, that may be the least of his legal challenges. KVOE indicated that Lacer’D’Angelo was also listed as a fugitive from justice after an alleged incident in Colorado in 2021. He is accused of two counts of assault on a peace officer - including one while in custody - and trespassing.

Lacer-D’Angelo has been scheduled for an extradition hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
After gunshot victim dies, Topeka Police open homicide investigation
FILE
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
FILE
Man rushed to Topeka hospital after Highway 24 crash near St. George
Billy Dupree
KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case
FILE
Kansas Supreme Court orders hospital to hand over electronic records

Latest News

Officials prepare the Kansas Statehouse for Gov. Kelly's second inauguration on Jan. 9, 2023.
Topekans gear up for Inauguration Day in the Capital City
FILE
Concordia Police investigate after college’s ATM broken into, damaged
Law enforcement appreciation day
Celebration held Monday in Topeka for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
FILE
Water main break forces closure of downtown Topeka street