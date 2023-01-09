Driver hospitalized after vehicle runs red light, causes 3-car collision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was taken to a hospital after red light was run and a 3-vehicle collision ensued.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 73 and Parallel Rd. with reports of a 3-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2016 Honda Accord driven by Diana Lee Kearney, 57, of Spring Hill, was headed north on the highway. At the same time, a 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 driven by Ann Kathryn Snodgrass, 77, of Leavenworth, was headed south. Lastly, a 2017 Jaguar sedan driven by Kelly Jo Hubka, 43, of Leavenworth, was stopped on westbound Parallel Rd. to northbound Highway 73.

KHP noted that Kearney, with two juveniles in the car, ran a red light and hit Snodgrass’ SUV and then Hubka’s sedan.

Officials have not released any information about the children in the car, however, they did say that Kearney was sent to AdventHealth Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Meanwhile, KHP said Snodgrass and her passenger, Eric Snodgrass, 79, of Leavenworth, both complained of pain at the scene but were not transported to the hospital. Hubka and her passenger, Grace K. Lopez, 45, of Leavenworth, also complained of pain but were not taken to a hospital.

KHP indicated that all involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.