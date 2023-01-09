Concordia Police investigate after college’s ATM broken into, damaged

CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Concordia Police continue to investigate after an ATM at Cloud County Community College was damaged and broken into.

The Concordia Police Department says that just after 6:50 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, officials were called to Cloud County Community College at 2221 Campus Dr. with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said they found tat the ATM of the college had been broken into and severely damaged. After further investigation, they found that an unknown suspect entered the college campus at 2:05 a.m. in a silver SUV.

CPD said the investigation remains ongoing and updates will be provided as soon as they are available.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to CPD at 785-243-3131.

