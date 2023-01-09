Chiefs 2023 opponents revealed: Packers, Eagles, Bengals and Bills on the schedule

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- There may be plenty of time left for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 season.

But with the NFL regular season wrapping up on Sunday, their opponents for the 2023 season are now known.

Among the games include a trip to Green Bay, a trip to New England and a visit to Minnesota.

The home schedule on paper appears to be stacked.

Former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his Dolphins will play at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs also welcome the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals to Kansas City.

Kansas City will have nine home games next season. The schedule will be released next spring.

The full list is below.

HOME GAMES:

Broncos

Raiders

Chargers

Bills

Dolphins

Bears

Lions

Bengals

Eagles

ROAD GAMES:

Broncos

Raiders

Chargers

Packers

Patriots

Jets

Vikings

Jaguars

