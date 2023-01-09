Celebration held Monday in Topeka for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Law enforcement appreciation day
Law enforcement appreciation day(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers from various agencies were being honored Monday at the third annual National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day celebration in Topeka.

The event got underway around midnight Sunday and was scheduled to continue non-stop until 11:59 p.m. Monday at the Governor’s Row House, 811 S.W. Buchanan.

John Sidwell, a retired major from the Topeka Police Department, was one of the organizers of the event.

Sidwell said officers from various agencies would be treated to a free hot meal during the day on Monday, while also being eligible for raffle prizes and gifts.

Sidwell said officers from local agencies were invited to attend. Agencies included the Topeka Police Department; the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office; the Kansas Highway Patrol; the Topeka Unified School District 501 Police Department; the Colmery-O’Neil VA Police Department; and the Washburn University Police Department.

Sidwell said the event was made possible by donations from various individuals and businesses in the Topeka community.

He said the event is designed to show officers that they have support from residents and businesses in the Topeka and Shawnee County area.

