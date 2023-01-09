After 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields, Game Wardens search for suspect

HANOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens are searching for the person responsible for shooting, killing and leaving 7 deer to lay dead in fields near Hanover.

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on Wednesday, Jan. 4, a landowner in Washington Co. reported that at least five whitetail deer had been shot with a small caliber rifle and left to lay in their fields near Hanover Ave. and Yankee Rd.

During their investigation, Game Wardens said they found two more deer that had been shot and left to lay. They said the deer were killed just outside the town of Hanover with one that had even been left less than 250 yards from two separate homes.

Game Wardens believe the 7 deer were killed Monday or Tuesday evening, Jan. 2 and 3.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should call report it to Lieutenant Alexander at 785-230-7148 or Operation Game Thief at 1-877-426-3843

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.