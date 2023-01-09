After 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields, Game Wardens search for suspect

Officials search for those responsible for killing 7 deer near Hanover on Jan. 4, 2023.
Officials search for those responsible for killing 7 deer near Hanover on Jan. 4, 2023.(Kansas Game Wardens)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Game Wardens are searching for the person responsible for shooting, killing and leaving 7 deer to lay dead in fields near Hanover.

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on Wednesday, Jan. 4, a landowner in Washington Co. reported that at least five whitetail deer had been shot with a small caliber rifle and left to lay in their fields near Hanover Ave. and Yankee Rd.

During their investigation, Game Wardens said they found two more deer that had been shot and left to lay. They said the deer were killed just outside the town of Hanover with one that had even been left less than 250 yards from two separate homes.

Game Wardens believe the 7 deer were killed Monday or Tuesday evening, Jan. 2 and 3.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should call report it to Lieutenant Alexander at 785-230-7148 or Operation Game Thief at 1-877-426-3843

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
After gunshot victim dies, Topeka Police open homicide investigation
FILE
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
Billy Dupree
KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case
FILE
Man rushed to Topeka hospital after Highway 24 crash near St. George
FILE
Kansas Supreme Court orders hospital to hand over electronic records

Latest News

FILE
Police identify victim of weekend homicide near downtown Topeka
FILE - Riley County Police Department
Sexual offender registration violations land Manhattan man behind bars
FILE
From 3 to 5: Pottawatomie Co. to choose new commissioners in next election
FILE
Officer sent to hospital, 2 others examined after “unidentified substance” found