From 3 to 5: Pottawatomie Co. to choose new commissioners in next election

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - As the Pottawatomie Co. Board of County Commissioners is expanded from three to five members, voters will get to elect two new members in the next general election.

Officials from Pottawatomie County say on Monday, Jan. 9, that a petition had been circulated during the spring and summer of 2022 to add two new seats to the Pottawatomie Co. Board of County Commissioners. This would expand the board from three to five members.

According to officials, the petition gained the required amount of signatures for the question to be added to the Nov. 2022 General Election ballot. It was subsequently approved by voters.

Current commissioners indicated that they have worked on dividing the county equal to the number of districts approved by voters and reapportioning commissioner districts.

On Dec. 12, the motion to approve all five of the new districts was passed. Now, the approved resolution has been sent to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly as required by state law.

Gov. Kelly has declared that the new commissioners will be elected at the next general election.

