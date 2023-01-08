Woman hospitalized after wrong-way driving leads to crash with parked semi

WAKEENEY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wakeeney woman was sent to the hospital as she hit a parked semi-truck as she entered a rest area headed in the wrong direction on I-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, emergency crews were called to the rest area on westbound I-70 near Wakeeney with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by Teresa Mae Meyers, 64, of Wakeeney, had been headed west on I-70 as a 2020 Volvo semi-truck driven by W.A. Richard Weber, 65, of Kissimmee Fla., had been legally parked in the rest area.

KHP indicated that Meyers turned her vehicle around and started to travel east in the westbound lanes toward the rest area. As she entered the rest area parking lot from the wrong direction, it said she hit Weber’s truck head-on as he occupied the sleeper section of his tractor-trailer.

Officials said Meyers was taken to Trego County-Lemke Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Weber escaped the crash without injury.

