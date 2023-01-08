Western Kansas woman pronounced dead after crash with semi

COPELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A Western Kansas woman was pronounced dead by hospital staff after a crash with a semi-truck on a state highway over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of the U.S. Highway 56 and Kansas Highway 144 junction northeast of Copeland with reports of a serious collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2019 Ford F-150 driven by Roxie Jean Tucker, 70, of Copeland, had been stopped at the stop sign on Kansas Highway 144 at Highway 56. At the same time, a 1999 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Jeffery Allen Thayer, 37, of Moundridge, had been headed west on 56.

KHP said that Tucker attempted to turn onto eastbound 56 when she was hit on her driver’s side by Thayer’s truck.

Officials noted that Tucker was rushed to St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City with life-threatening injuries, however, she was pronounced dead by hospital staff shortly after her arrival. Thayer was also taken to St. Catherine with suspected minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.