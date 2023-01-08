Washburn basketball hosts doubleheader against Lincoln

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn men’s and women’s basketball geared up against Lincoln University of Missouri at Lee Arena on Saturday.

The women’s team secured a 73-59 win over the Blue Tigers, while the men fell 72-67.

The Ichabods will next head to Missouri Southern for a doubleheader on Thursday, January 12, with the women starting at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.