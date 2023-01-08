USDA implements legislation to improve transparency, competition in WIC

FILE
FILE(Gerald Herbert | AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The USDA has officially implemented legislation co-penned by Senator Roger Marshall to improve transparency and competition in the WIC program.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says that he and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) applauded the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s official launch of the pair’s bipartisan infant formula legislation. He said the WIC Healthy Beginnings Act improves transparency and competition in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children programs.

After the launch, Marshall noted that a senior USDA official penned a blog post that highlighted the new resource materials and recognized the pair for the idea.

“We applaud the USDA for recognizing the value of our ideas and implementing our legislation through their regulatory process,” said the lawmakers. “This commonsense proposal will increase transparency and competition for state WIC agency infant formula programs. As we look to this Congress, we will continue to advance bipartisan initiatives that will modernize the WIC program so it better serves mothers and their children.”

Marshall said the legislation was by the National WIC Association, the Infant Nutrition Council of America, the National Milk Producers Federation and the March of Dimes. Representatives Lucy McBath (D-GA), Lisa McClain (R-MI), Andy Levin (D-MI) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) introduced companion legislation in the House in April 2022.

For more information about the legislation, click HERE.

