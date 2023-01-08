United Way encourages organizations to attend meeting for new grants

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - United Way of Kaw Valley has encouraged organizations to attend an important in-person meeting for new grant opportunities which will not be recorded.

The United Way of Kaw Valley says that on Monday, Jan. 9, staff will introduce partners to its updated grant opportunities which are aimed at the creation of a strong, healthy and equitable community.

The organization indicated that any agency which serves Shawnee or Jefferson counties and is interested in applying for a grant in Childhood Success, Family Success or Family Supports should attend the meeting. The in-person release meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at the Shawnee Co. Health Department, 2600 SW E. Circle Dr. - the meeting will not be recorded.

UWKV noted that the application is new with new grant categories. It recommends agencies attend the meeting if they plan to apply. Of special note to those who previously received basic needs grants - basic needs will no longer have a separate process.

Staff said that if agencies intend to apply for a grant focused on basic needs, they will now be required to apply under the Family Supports section. More information will be shared at the meeting with extensive technical support available.

UKWV indicated that the RFP Timeline is as follows:

  • Jan. 9 - RFP Releases
  • Jan. 11 - RFP Office Hours
  • Jan. 13 - RFP Office Hours
  • Jan. 17 - Whole Family Workshop
  • Jan. 18 - RFP Office Hours
  • Jan. 23 - Process Opens
  • March 3 - Applications Due
  • March - April - Review/Scoring
  • April 28 - Notifications Sent
  • July 1 - 2-year Funding Cycle Begins

The organization indicated that the Office Hours will be held at the following locations:

  • Jan. 11 - 3 to 5 p.m. at the United Way of Kaw Valley, 1527 SW Fairlawn Rd.
  • Jan. 13 - 10 a.m. to noon at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library, 1515 SW 10th Ave. in Team Room 1
  • Jan. 18 - 11 a.m. to noon via Zoom, email jmcdiffett@uwkawvalley.org for the link

