Topeka man injured after semi runs off interstate in Lyon Co.

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured, but not hospitalized, after the semi he was driving ran off the interstate in Lyon Co.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 133.4 on northbound I-335 in Lyon Co. with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2023 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Bill Hernandez, 49, of Topeka, had been headed north on the interstate. However, for an unknown reason, the truck went off the road to the right and crashed into the right ditch.

KHP indicated that Hernandez did complain of pain at the scene, however, he was not taken to the hospital by officials. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

