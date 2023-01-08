Topeka Civic Theatre hosts ‘Laugh Lines” improv group

While this weekend has already sold out, you’ll definitely want to get your tickets for next month’s show as soon as possible.
By Alex Carter
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Civic Theatre hosted the improv group “Laugh Lines” Saturday night with improvisational comedy geared for a mature crowd.

“Audience participation games and so they ask the audience for some suggestions and then they do some sketches that are fun. It’s very adult-oriented and so there’s lots of adult language,” said Dakota Mumford, costume designer at TCT.

Guests of the show, which took place inside of Sheffel Theatre, also got to enjoy pizza from Larocca’s that was brought out tableside as well as drinks and a fancy dessert table.

Laugh Lines has been packing out TCT one weekend every month and has quickly become a Topeka favorite.

“It gets good feedback, we have a sold out show this weekend and tickets sale pretty quickly for it so if you want to get tickets you can go to topekacivictheatre.com,” Mumford said.

Organizers say you won’t want to miss a single exciting evening with this troupe of zany comics.

While this weekend has already sold out, you’ll definitely want to get your tickets for next month’s show as soon as possible.

Laugh Lines will have their next show at the Civic Theatre again on February 17th and 18th.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Topeka man has been ordered to pay $185,000 in restitution for failing to repay loans to a...
Topeka man ordered to repay bank $185K for failing to pay back loans
Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges
Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges
KBI refers 30 clergy abuse cases for prosecution
Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash early Friday in the 4500 block of S.W....
Emergency crews respond to crash early Friday in south Topeka
Junction City Police investigating homicide

Latest News

Topeka Civic Theatre hosts ‘Laugh Lines” improv group
Topeka Civic Theatre hosts ‘Laugh Lines” improv group
Washburn women's basketball defeats Lincoln on Jan. 7, 2023.
Washburn basketball hosts doubleheader against Lincoln
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas State upsets No. 19 Baylor in overtime
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
No. 3 Kansas defeats West Virginia