Sunday night forecast: Nice next few days

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today was day 1 of our incoming stretch of nice weather to start the week. Temperatures have been in the 50s today with sunny skies above and light southwest winds. Tonight will be chilly still around 30 degrees, but Monday will once again see temperatures in the mid 50s under sunny skies in the afternoon. There is a chance for a rain and snow mix Wednesday night into Thursday morning along with a cool down to get us back down to our normal for early January.

Tonight: Clear. Lows around 30 degrees. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will see winds become slightly stronger from the southwest between 10 to 15 mph with skies remaining to be sunny. Temperatures Monday will be in the mid 50s and will be again on Tuesday. The nice weather continues through Wednesday with increasing clouds Wednesday afternoon ahead of our next precipitation chances.

There is a chance for scattered rain showers Wednesday evening that may transition to some snow as temperatures drop to below freezing Wednesday night. Not expecting any travel impacts from any snow that does mix in and even accumulation on the ground isn’t likely. Hopefully you’ll be able to enjoy some time outdoors for the first half of the week because we turn colder Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the low 40s.

The cooler air is short lived, however, as temperatures rise to near 50 degrees again by Saturday and into the 50s as early as next Sunday. There is another chance for rain showers next Monday. This storm system may end up tracking to our east so for now the chances are on the lower side. It is also presenting itself as rain showers and it looks like we’ll be too warm for any snow for next Monday.

