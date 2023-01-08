Sunday forecast: Warmer with abundant sunshine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a cold and dreary start to the weekend, conditions will be much nicer later today. Temperatures are in the upper teens and low 20s early this morning, but a sunny sky should lead to highs in the upper 40s to low 50s today. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Lows tonight are forecast to be in the upper 20s to low 30s, not nearly as cold as last night.

Even warmer weather is on the way to start the workweek. Highs on Monday should be in the low to mid 50s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with a southwesterly breeze at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures may reach the mid to upper 50s Tuesday afternoon with a mostly sunny sky.

Clouds will gradually increase on Wednesday ahead of an approaching storm system. Scattered rain showers are possible Wednesday evening, and as temperatures drop Wednesday night, some of the precipitation could transition to light snow. Other than a few lingering sprinkles or flurries early Thursday morning, most of the day should be dry. Temperatures will be cooler behind the storm system with highs in the low 40s late in the workweek.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mainly sunny. High 48. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 30. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High 52. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 56. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. High 50. Winds NE at 5 to 15 mph.

