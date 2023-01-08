Shawnee woman hospitalized after swerving across traffic, hitting barrier wall

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee woman was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after she lost control of her vehicle and swerved across lanes of traffic on the interstate and hit a barrier wall.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 2.8 on southbound I-635 - about 3 miles north of I35 - with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2011 Honda CR-V driven by Marisol Ubert, 34, of Shawnee, had been headed south in lane three on the interstate when she lost control of the vehicle. The SUV left the roadway to the right and then swerved back into the southbound lanes.

KHP said that Ubert again left the road to the right and this time overcorrected. She swerved across the southbound lanes of traffic and hit the median barrier wall.

Officials noted that Ubert was taken tot he University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

