Shawnee woman hospitalized after swerving across traffic, hitting barrier wall

FILE
FILE(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee woman was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after she lost control of her vehicle and swerved across lanes of traffic on the interstate and hit a barrier wall.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 2.8 on southbound I-635 - about 3 miles north of I35 - with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2011 Honda CR-V driven by Marisol Ubert, 34, of Shawnee, had been headed south in lane three on the interstate when she lost control of the vehicle. The SUV left the roadway to the right and then swerved back into the southbound lanes.

KHP said that Ubert again left the road to the right and this time overcorrected. She swerved across the southbound lanes of traffic and hit the median barrier wall.

Officials noted that Ubert was taken tot he University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Topeka man has been ordered to pay $185,000 in restitution for failing to repay loans to a...
Topeka man ordered to repay bank $185K for failing to pay back loans
Lansing Correctional Facility in August of 2022.
KBI investigating homicide of 62-year-old inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility
Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges
Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges
KBI refers 30 clergy abuse cases for prosecution
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack

Latest News

FILE
Home repair company to pay $850K after alleged fraudulent marketing
FILE
United Way encourages organizations to attend meeting for new grants
FILE
Topeka man injured after semi runs off interstate in Lyon Co.
FILE
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA