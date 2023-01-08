Salina Police ask public for information about string of storage unit burglaries

Salina Police Department in Salina, Kansas
Salina Police Department in Salina, Kansas(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police have asked the public to come forward with any knowledge about a string of storage unit burglaries that happened in late December.

The Salina Police Department says that between Dec. 15 and Dec. 31, officials took several reports of burglaries to storage units throughout the city. It said five separate facilities reported that at least eight units had been broken into:

  • Access Storage - 1640 Copper Ct.
  • KO Storage - 2141 Centennial St.
  • KO Storage - 3335 S. 9th St.
  • KO Storage - 2820 Foxboro Dr.
  • Salina Mini Storage -706 N. Broadway St.

SPD noted that the locks to the units had been cut and taken off in each case. The victims reported a total of more than $5,600 in items had been stolen.

If anyone has information about the crimes, they should contact SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

