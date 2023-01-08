Police pursuit involving KCK officers ends in deadly crash

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A police pursuit that started in Kansas City, Kansas, Sunday morning ended in a deadly car crash in Missouri.

Police said pursuit of a white GMC Terrain began in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking early Sunday morning. The GMC was traveling eastbound on Independence Avenue at a high rate of speed when, at Independence and Hardesty, the GMC failed to stop at a red traffic light and struck a black Nissan Altima that was traveling northbound on Hardesty.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries while the front seat passenger of the Altima was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC was also transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

While the pursuit began in KCK and moved into KCMO, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department said none of their officers were involved in the pursuit.

Police said the incident happened at 2:07 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8.

