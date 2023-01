LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 3 Kansas men’s basketball defeated West Virginia 76-62 in Morgantown on Saturday.

Four of KU’s five starters ended the game in double figures, led by Gradey Dick’s 16 points and Jalen Wilson’s double-double of 14 points and 14 boards.

The 14-1 Jayhawks will next host Oklahoma at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.

