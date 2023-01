LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 21 Kansas women’s basketball hosted No. 23 Baylor for its first ranked matchup in Allen Fieldhouse since 2013 on Saturday, but fell short 75-62.

Wyvette Mayberry led the Jayhawks with 19 points. The team is now 12-2 on the season.

KU will next head to Austin to take on Texas on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

