Merriam woman hospitalized after rear-ended by Topeka man on KC interstate

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Merriam woman was sent to the hospital over the weekend after she was rear-ended by a Topeka man on an interstate in Kansas City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and I-70 in Kansas City with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2011 Ford Explorer driven by Maria E. Lawrence, 30, of Merriam, had been traveling north on I-635 and was followed by a 2013 Volkswagen Touareg driven by Zackary D. Marshall, 20, of Topeka.

KHP noted that Marshall’s SUV rear-ended Lawrence’s after she suddenly slowed down.

Officials said that Lawrence was taken to The University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Marshall escaped the crash without injury. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

