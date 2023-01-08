Merriam woman hospitalized after rear-ended by Topeka man on KC interstate

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Merriam woman was sent to the hospital over the weekend after she was rear-ended by a Topeka man on an interstate in Kansas City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and I-70 in Kansas City with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2011 Ford Explorer driven by Maria E. Lawrence, 30, of Merriam, had been traveling north on I-635 and was followed by a 2013 Volkswagen Touareg driven by Zackary D. Marshall, 20, of Topeka.

KHP noted that Marshall’s SUV rear-ended Lawrence’s after she suddenly slowed down.

Officials said that Lawrence was taken to The University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Marshall escaped the crash without injury. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Topeka man has been ordered to pay $185,000 in restitution for failing to repay loans to a...
Topeka man ordered to repay bank $185K for failing to pay back loans
Lansing Correctional Facility in August of 2022.
KBI investigating homicide of 62-year-old inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility
Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges
Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges
KBI refers 30 clergy abuse cases for prosecution
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack

Latest News

Jim and Kathy Kessler
Longtime Emporian to be honored for decades of community service
FILE
After gunshot victim dies, Topeka Police open homicide investigation
FILE
Home repair company to pay $850K after alleged fraudulent marketing
FILE
Shawnee woman hospitalized after swerving across traffic, hitting barrier wall