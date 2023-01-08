Manhattan residents to soon pay for spots in Aggieville Parking Garage

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan residents will soon be required to pay for the spot they occupy in the Aggieville Parking Garage and time is running out to take advantage of the free rate.

City of Manhattan officials warned residents that they have until Tuesday, Jan. 17, to take advantage of free parking at the Aggieville Parking Garage. On that date, a new parking management program will take effect as follows:

Sunday through Saturday - 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. First 2 hours free $2 per hour afterward, up to $10 daily maximum

Sunday through Wednesday 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. the following day $10 per night flat rate

Thursday through Saturday 10 pm. to noon the following day $8 Safe Driver flat rate



Officials indicated that payment will be easily available through ParkMobile with a credit or debit card. Those without the app can also pay at one of the pay stations in the garage stairwells.

Staff noted that parking permits for Aggieville employees, reserved stall users, and university-affiliated residents will go on sale on Monday, Jan. 9. Click HERE to access these passes.

For more information about parking rates, permits or enforcement, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.