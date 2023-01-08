Man rushed to Topeka hospital after Highway 24 crash near St. George

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was rushed to a Topeka hospital after a crash along Highway 24 near St. George.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George with reports of a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2019 Toyota Tundra driven by Terry Dean Nelson, 65, of Westmoreland, had been headed north on Flush Rd. as a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Brenda Joyce Martin, 65, of Wamego, had been headed west on the highway.

KHP noted that Nelson failed to yield the right of way to Martin and hit her SUV on the passenger side.

Officials said Nelson was rushed to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Martin was taken to a local hospital via private vehicle where she was treated for possible injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

