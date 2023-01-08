Longtime Emporian to be honored for decades of community service

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A longtime Emporian with a large hand in the community will be honored for his decades of hard work in the community.

The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau announced on Friday, Jan. 6, that Jim Kessler will be honored with the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award at its 125th Annual Meeting.

The Chamber noted that Kessler grew up in Gardner and graduated from Kansas State Teachers College - now Emporia State University - in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration. He used that degree to handle business in the Modern Air Condition Inc., office. Soon after, he started to buy stock in the company and eventually became a co-owner.

Kessler retired as president and owner of Modern Air in 2017.

According to the Chamber, Kessler and his wife, Kathy, have been married for 50 years and have four children and six grandchildren.

The Chamber indicated that Kessler made his life about public service. He served as Chair of the Chamber in 1997 and Chair of the Regional Development Association and Emporia Enterprises. He then served two four-year terms on the Emporia City Commission and served several terms as mayor.

Kessler will be presented with the award at the 125th Annual Meeting on Friday, Jan. 20. Reservations can be made by calling the Chamber at 620-342-1600 for $75 per person.

