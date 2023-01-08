Local officials plead with residents to lock doors after rise in car thefts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After multiple car thefts were reported in December and the first week of January, Shawnee Co. and Topeka officials have pleaded with residents to lock their doors.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that between Dec. 7 and Dec. 24, it responded to four burglaries that involved vehicles in southwest Topeka neighborhoods.

TPD indicated that three of the four cases involved victims who left their keys in unlocked vehicles. The last involved the theft of two vehicles from an open garage.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office also told 13 NEWS that it has had multiple reports of stolen vehicles from homes in different parts of the county over the past week. It has been discovered that these vehicles are also removed from open or unsecured garages overnight.

“These types of opportunistic criminals look for the easiest targets to victimize,” said Abigail Christian, Shawnee Co. Sheriff PIO. “We encourage citizens to ensure their garage doors are closed and entry doors are locked overnight.

The Sheriff’s Office said the timely reporting of suspicious activity in neighborhoods increases ints ability to work to deter and apprehend these types of criminals. Residents have been encouraged to not hesitate to contact law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office has also recommended the use of cameras to deter in and identify suspects in criminal activity that may happen at residents’ homes.

TPD said it continues to emphasize that residents need to lock their doors and remove valuables from their vehicles.

