Lawrence fire crews extinguish apartment complex cooking fire

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence extinguished a small cooking fire in a local apartment complex.

Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says that around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, Engine 5′s crew was called to reports of a fire at an apartment complex in Lawrence.

When firefighters arrived, they said they extinguished a cooking fire in an apartment with its largest hose available. They said this size of hose is used to pump water from a fire hydrant. They noted that it takes a crew to load it into the hose bed.

LDCFM noted that no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

