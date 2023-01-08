Lawrence fire crews extinguish apartment complex cooking fire
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence extinguished a small cooking fire in a local apartment complex.
Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says that around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, Engine 5′s crew was called to reports of a fire at an apartment complex in Lawrence.
When firefighters arrived, they said they extinguished a cooking fire in an apartment with its largest hose available. They said this size of hose is used to pump water from a fire hydrant. They noted that it takes a crew to load it into the hose bed.
LDCFM noted that no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
