Lawrence fire crews extinguish apartment complex cooking fire

Lawrence crews extinguish a cooking fire on Jan. 8, 2023.
Lawrence crews extinguish a cooking fire on Jan. 8, 2023.(LDCFM)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence extinguished a small cooking fire in a local apartment complex.

Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says that around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, Engine 5′s crew was called to reports of a fire at an apartment complex in Lawrence.

When firefighters arrived, they said they extinguished a cooking fire in an apartment with its largest hose available. They said this size of hose is used to pump water from a fire hydrant. They noted that it takes a crew to load it into the hose bed.

LDCFM noted that no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Topeka man has been ordered to pay $185,000 in restitution for failing to repay loans to a...
Topeka man ordered to repay bank $185K for failing to pay back loans
Lansing Correctional Facility in August of 2022.
KBI investigating homicide of 62-year-old inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility
Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges
Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges
KBI refers 30 clergy abuse cases for prosecution
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack

Latest News

FILE
Western Kansas woman pronounced dead after crash with semi
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club - 1/8/23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club - 1/8/23
FILE
Woman hospitalized after wrong-way driving leads to crash with parked semi
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition