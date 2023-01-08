KCC to host public hearing as Atmos Energy proposes rate hike

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission will host a public hearing as Atmos Energy proposes to hike its rates by an average of 6.4%.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says it will host a public hearing to give Atmos Energy customers the chance to ask questions and comment on a recent application to increase rates. If approved, it said residential customers with average usage will pay another $5.60 per month, an increase of 6.4%.

The KCC indicated that the hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, via Zoom. Atmos supplies natural gas to more than three million customers in eight states - including 139,000 in Kansas.

To join the meeting as a participant with the ability to make a public comment or ask a question, the Commission said customers should register by noon on Tuesday, Jan. 10. To do so, customers can click HERE.

To view the hearing without participating in the discussion, customers can tune in HERE. A recording will be provided.

Those who wish to share their thoughts or ask a question without attendance at the meeting should submit a public comment HERE.

