KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case

LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lansing inmate was arrested in connection with a nearly decade-old case involving the homicide of a 16-year-old girl.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that on Friday, Jan. 6, after a joint investigation with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, Billy I. Dupree, 38, of Kansas City, Kan. was arrested for the suspected murder of a 16-year-old girl in 2014.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Friday, the KBI said Dupree was arrested for first-degree murder in connection with the death of D.K., 16, a Kansas City, Mo., resident. Agents obtained an arrest warrant, which was served to Dupree at the Lansing Correctional Facility with the help of the Kansas Department of Corrections. He had been incarcerated on previous convictions of criminal damage to property, robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated indecent liberties with a child and more.

Officials noted that the body of the teen was found in Kansas City near 24th and Monroe Ave. on Dec. 21, 2014.

In August 2022, the Bureau said the Kansas Attorney General’s Office requested its help in the investigation when KCPD found that the murder had happened on the Kansas side of the border - not in its jurisdiction.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office is expected to prosecute the case.

