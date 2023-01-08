Kansas State upsets No. 19 Baylor in overtime

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball defeated No. 19 Baylor 97-95 in thrilling overtime fashion in Waco on Saturday.

This marked the first meeting between Head Coach Jerome Tang and his former team since accepting the job at K-State.

After ending regulation knotted at 86-86, this one headed to overtime. K-State was then able to secure the win and stop the Bears from scoring in the final seconds.

Markquis Nowell led the Wildcats with 31 points, followed by Keyontae Johnson’s 24.

This is the first time K-State has started Big 12 play at 3-0 in a decade. The Wildcats will next host Oklahoma State at Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday, January 10 at 6:00 p.m.

