Kansas collects $1.1 billion in taxes during December

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - During the month of December, the State of Kansas collected $1.1 billion in taxes, a huge jump from 2021.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has announced that $1.1 billion in taxes was collected in December - $140.1 million, or 14.8%, more than what was estimated. She also said that is a 21.9% - $194.6 million - jump from December 2021.

“Because of my administration’s work to put the state’s finances back on track, we are able to fully fund education, improve roads and bridges, and work to address mental health issues across the state, all while also providing Kansans immediate tax relief,” said Gov. Kelly.

Kelly noted that individual income tax collections totaled $374.8 million - $5.2 million less than estimated but still $19.6 million more than collected the previous year. If it were not for higher-than-normal refunds in December, she said receipts would have surpassed the estimate by $5 million.

The Governor also indicated that corporate income tax collections were $281 million, which is $151 million - 116.2% - more than estimated.

Kansas collected $234 million in retail sales tax, which is $14 million - 5.6% - less than estimated, but still $9.7 million more than what was collected the previous year. Kelly also said compensating use tax collections were $73.3 million, which met the estimate and was $4.1 million more than the previous year.

“Collections for the four major tax types all show growth over December 2021,” said Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart. “The corporate income tax receipts are much higher than expected due in large part to the influence of the recently enacted SALT Parity Act, which, beginning with tax year 2022, allows owners of pass-through entities, such as S corporations and limited liability companies, to elect to have the pass-through entities pay tax on the income flowing through to the owners.”

To view the entire Dec. 2022 tax receipts spreadsheet, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.