Home repair company to pay $850K after alleged fraudulent marketing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A company that markets home repair plans will pay $850,000 after it was alleged to have fraudulently marketed services with Evergy’s name in Kansas.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Friday, Jan. 6, he came together with Sedgwick Co. District Attorney Marc Bennet to announce that HomeServe will pay the State $500,000 for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. He also said the company will pay $350,000 in restitution for Kansas consumers connected to the marketing of home warranty services.

AG Schmidt indicated that HomeServe USA Corp. and HomeServe USA Repair Management Corp. agreed to a consent judgment connected to interior and exterior electrical home repair plans offered through its affiliation with Evergy between Sept. 2014 and Dec. 2019.

Schmidt said he and Bennett held a joint investigation into the partnership between the companies which offered electrical home repair plans that failed to provide benefits to consumers and made misrepresentations in violation of the Consumer Protection Act. He also said the judgment is a court-approved agreement and that HomeServe still does not admit to the state’s allegations.

Under the judgment, the AG noted that HomeServe has agreed to pay $500,000 to the state and $350,000 in restitution for customers which will be administered by the AG’s Office.

In addition, Schmidt noted that HomeServe has agreed to use clear and conspicuous language in ads that contain a third-party logo under the following circumstances:

Disclosure that HomeServe is an independent company, separate from the third party.

Notice that the third party is being compensated for use of its logo.

Disclosure that home repair plans are offered by HomeServe.

The AG said HomeServe is enjoined from sending solicitations that appear to be a bill, invoice or statement of account due. Going forward, he said the company will remove any requirement that a home’s electrical system has a specific amount of amperage in order to receive service or purchase repair plans. It will also waive any amperage requirements in current repair plans.

In the future, Schmidt indicated that the company will use reasonable efforts to solicit to customers eligible for the product or service.

In July, Schmidt said Evergy paid $500,000 to the State of Kansas as part of a consent judgment related to this investigation. He sai the company also paid a fine levied by the Kansas Corporation Commission in connection to the marketing program.

To read a full copy of the consent judgment, click HERE.

