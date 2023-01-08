Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed in AFC, beat Raiders in Week 18

(AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)
(AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)(Jayne Kamin-Oncea | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on the road on Saturday.

Kansas City dominated their division rivals from the start, ending the first half up 24-3, and never looking back.

They cap off the regular season with a 14-3 overall record, and a perfect 6-0 sweep over the AFC West. This is just the second 14-win season in franchise history for Kansas City, the other coming in 2020.

Patrick Mahomes now owns the NFL’s league record for most total yards in one season (passing, rushing and receiving combined), after surpassing Drew Brees.

