After gunshot victim dies, Topeka Police open homicide investigation

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After one person was pronounced dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend, Topeka officials have opened a homicide investigation.

The Topeka Police Department says that just before 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, officials were called to the 1300 block of SE Madison St. with reports of a shooting.

When officials arrived, they said they found one victim who suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD indicated that detectives remain on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crime should call TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Topeka man has been ordered to pay $185,000 in restitution for failing to repay loans to a...
Topeka man ordered to repay bank $185K for failing to pay back loans
Lansing Correctional Facility in August of 2022.
KBI investigating homicide of 62-year-old inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility
Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges
Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges
KBI refers 30 clergy abuse cases for prosecution
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack

Latest News

Jim and Kathy Kessler
Longtime Emporian to be honored for decades of community service
FILE
Merriam woman hospitalized after rear-ended by Topeka man on KC interstate
FILE
Home repair company to pay $850K after alleged fraudulent marketing
FILE
Shawnee woman hospitalized after swerving across traffic, hitting barrier wall