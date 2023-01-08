After gunshot victim dies, Topeka Police open homicide investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After one person was pronounced dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend, Topeka officials have opened a homicide investigation.

The Topeka Police Department says that just before 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, officials were called to the 1300 block of SE Madison St. with reports of a shooting.

When officials arrived, they said they found one victim who suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD indicated that detectives remain on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crime should call TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

