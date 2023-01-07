Vehicle pursuit ends in arrest in Jefferson County

(MGN)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon after leading KHP officers on a short pursuit.

According to Jefferson County Dispatch, the suspect left their vehicle, leading officers on a foot chase near Lecompton Rd.

KHP officers were able to arrest the suspect after a short chase with no further incident. At this time, no further information has been provided.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

