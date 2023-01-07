Saturday night forecast: Mild next few days

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today was cloudy and chilly, but Sunday will improve with upper 40s and more sunshine expected. Southwest winds tomorrow will also be on the lighter side between 5 to 10 mph. We keep warming going into Monday with temperatures passing 50 degrees with the sun sticking around. We may become a little more breezy Monday, but still a good day for the weather. Our next chance for any moisture is looking like overnight Wednesday into Thursday when we could see a wintry mix.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 20s. Winds calm.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Dress for the cold if you’re going out tonight with temperatures quickly dropping into the 20s this evening. Sunday will begin chilly in the 20s before warming to the upper 40s with abundant sunshine and light southwest winds. We stay mild in the low 50s with sunny skies through Wednesday. Cloud cover increases Wednesday afternoon as our next chance for a wintry mix approaches.

The latest data suggests that rain won’t begin to fall until after midnight Wednesday and it could linger into Thursday afternoon. Precipitation amounts appear to be on the lower side for now and we are tracking the chance at seeing some snow mix in with the rain Thursday morning. After Thursday we get chilly again (and closer to normal) with temperatures in the low 40s Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

There are some early indications on another chance for rain arriving at the beginning of the following week (January 16-17). This system could be more widespread and right now looks to come down as mostly rain. This will be worth watching to see if it wobbles to our north or south and if we can get cold enough around then to see some snow. Right now, snow is not looking likely anytime soon.

Mild 8-day forecast (WIBW)

