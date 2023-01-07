Saturday forecast: Cold today, mild again Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be much colder than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky. A northeasterly wind at 5 to 15 mph should put feels like temperatures in the 20s to low 30s throughout much of the day. Most places should be dry, but a few patches of drizzle or snowflakes cannot be ruled out for areas near and east of Highway 75. Measurable precipitation is not expected. A few peeks of sunshine are possible late this afternoon.

Tonight is forecast to be very cold with lows in the low 20s under a mostly clear sky. However, an abundance of sunshine will help temperatures warm quickly on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A light southwesterly breeze at 5 to 10 mph is expected for the second half of the weekend.

Unseasonably warm temperatures look continue through the middle of next week with highs in the 50s and lots of sunshine. A storm system is forecast to approach the area Wednesday night, bringing a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Occasional rain showers may linger into Thursday, possibly mixing with light snow in some spots. After the system exits, temperatures will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 40s late next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle or a few snowflakes. High 36. Winds NE at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 23. Winds light and variable.

Sunday: Mainly sunny. High 47. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 32. Winds light and variable.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 51. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 52. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. High 55. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.

