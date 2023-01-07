Living the Dream plans week-long MLK celebration in Topeka

MLK events in Topeka include the annual Statehouse march 11:30 a.m. Jan. 12 and the community celebration 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at New Life Baptist Church
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Living the Dream organization has more than a week of events planned to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

This year’s theme is “Why we can’t wait.” Monica Augusto and John Nave visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain the meaning behind the theme, and detail a few of the events.

You can find the full schedule at ltdtopeka.com.

Jan. 10: Poetry Competition, 6 p.m. Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library

Jan. 12: Annual MLK March, 11:30 a.m. Statehouse

Jan. 14: Scholarship & Awards Banquet, 5:30 p.m. Ramada Hotel

Jan. 15: Worship Service, 7 p.m. New Mount Zion Church

Jan. 16: Community Celebration, 6 p.m. Dinner - 7 p.m. Program, New Life Baptist Church

Jan. 16 & 17: MLK Day of Service, Harvesters Community Food Network

Sign up at this link.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

