KCMO woman seriously injured in Jackson County crash

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 52-year-old woman was left with serious injuries after the vehicle she was a passenger in Friday was struck on U.S. Highway 50 at Route F.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the Kansas City, Missouri, woman was injured when a 2015 Ram driven by a 36-year-old man from Pleasant Hill, Missouri, struck the passenger side of the Chevrolet.

Both the driver of the Ram and the 55-year-old driver of the Chevrolet were not injured in the crash.

It happened at 5:57 p.m. Friday night.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Topeka man has been ordered to pay $185,000 in restitution for failing to repay loans to a...
Topeka man ordered to repay bank $185K for failing to pay back loans
Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges
Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges
KBI refers 30 clergy abuse cases for prosecution
Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash early Friday in the 4500 block of S.W....
Emergency crews respond to crash early Friday in south Topeka
Junction City Police investigating homicide

Latest News

Lansing Correctional Facility in August of 2022.
KBI investigating homicide of 62-year-old inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 1-07-23
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 1-07-23
Sabetha's Matthew Garber hits almost half court shot to beat the first quarter buzzer
KPZ Week 4 Play of the Night
Kansas State President Richard Linton
K-State Sugar Bowl President Linton Interview