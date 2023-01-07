KCMO woman seriously injured in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 52-year-old woman was left with serious injuries after the vehicle she was a passenger in Friday was struck on U.S. Highway 50 at Route F.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the Kansas City, Missouri, woman was injured when a 2015 Ram driven by a 36-year-old man from Pleasant Hill, Missouri, struck the passenger side of the Chevrolet.

Both the driver of the Ram and the 55-year-old driver of the Chevrolet were not injured in the crash.

It happened at 5:57 p.m. Friday night.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.