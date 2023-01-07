Katie the dog invites you to adopt a furry friend in the new year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society has adoption specials to start the new year.

Katie, a 10-year-old female Pointer mix, visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess of HHHS to detail the shelter’s upcoming events. It includes an effort in February to encourage spaying and neutering of pit bull and pit bull mixes. Emi says they see a lot pit bull mixes in the shelter, and hope to reduce those numbers.

Watch the video to see how sweet Katie would love to cuddle up in a fur-ever home.

