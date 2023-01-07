Katie the dog invites you to adopt a furry friend in the new year

Katie is a senior dog available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society has adoption specials to start the new year.

Katie, a 10-year-old female Pointer mix, visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess of HHHS to detail the shelter’s upcoming events. It includes an effort in February to encourage spaying and neutering of pit bull and pit bull mixes. Emi says they see a lot pit bull mixes in the shelter, and hope to reduce those numbers.

Watch the video to see how sweet Katie would love to cuddle up in a fur-ever home.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
Crews were on the scene of a house fire Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of S.W. Lincoln
Flames and heavy smoke pour out of house that catches fire Thursday afternoon in Topeka
(File)
Sabetha couple dies after failure to yield right of way on highway
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
New details in Cari Allen investigation as Aldrick Scott kidnapping charges dropped
A truck that had haybales which caught on fire causes the closure of Highway 75 on Jan. 5, 2023.
Highway 75 closed for four-and-a-half hours after trailer catches fire near Lyndon

Latest News

Junction City Police investigating homicide
On January 10, city officials will meet to discuss the new proposed ordinance to crack down on...
City officials ready to vote on proposed catalytic converter theft ordinance
A Topeka man has been ordered to pay $185,000 in restitution for failing to repay loans to a...
Topeka man ordered to repay bank $185K for failing to pay back loans
Katie is a 10-year-old Pointer mix available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society.
Katie the dog invites you to adopt a furry friend in the new year